Mikkel Allen Ferguson, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of heroin and two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:09 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of First Street Northeast in connection to a report of a male subject in a vehicle who was “semi-responsive” and in need of medical assistance.
The officer arrived on scene and discovered a black Mercury SUV driving on First Street Northeast. He saw the vehicle travel with its left tires over the dividing line and, after observing additional erratic driving, he pulled the vehicle over.
The officer made contact with the driver, who was identified as Ferguson. Prior to making contact with Ferguson, however, he learned from another officer that he had been seen earlier in the day, unconscious, in the vehicle with a syringe cap in his lap, according to the complaint. Ferguson told the officer he did not believe he was impaired and had not used heroin that day.
The officer conducted a pat search, at which time Ferguson was said to have retrieved a plastic syringe cap from his pocket. He told the officer it was from an “old syringe” and that he had an “old heroin kit” shoved down the side of the driver’s seat. A search of the vehicle yielded a number of items commonly used for shooting narcotics, according to the complaint.
During the search, the officer also found a small plastic baggie that appeared to contain a “light brown, powdery substance.” It weighed approximately .14 grams and field-tested positive for heroin.
The report states that Ferguson agreed to participate in a field sobriety test. The officer described his eyes as “watery,” with his pupils being “very constricted” in the report. He failed to successfully complete the walk and turn test, as well as the one-leg stand test. He was placed under arrest for DWI.
Ferguson was transported to the Morrison County Jail, at which time the officer obtained a search warrant. He was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s hospital for a blood draw, which was conducted at 6:10 p.m. — about two hours after the initial call.
The blood sample was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing. The results indicated that Ferguson’s blood contained .06 milligrams of morphine per liter.
If convicted, Ferguson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine for the felony charge. Both gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.
