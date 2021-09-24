Nicole Lynn Schmitt, 33, St. Cloud, had two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor false identification charge dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dismissed due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
The two felony charges for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 9. Schmitt was the passenger in a vehicle which was pulled over in Royalton and allegedly gave officers a cousin’s name for identification before drugs they allegedly located drugs in her purse.
