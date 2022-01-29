A felony charge of receiving stolen property against Lorenzo Edward Ellison-Jordan, 21, St. Paul, was dismissed in Morrison County District Court, as well as a misdemeanor for violating a no contact order. Ellison-Jordan was convicted of a gross misdemeanor for carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 11, 2020, incident, when a victim living in Minneapolis contacted the Minneapolis Police Department to report that a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle when it was parked outside of his residence. The handgun, described as a black, Glock 22, was never recovered.

In May, 2020, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on patrol on U.S. Highway 10 in Motley when he observed a vehicle traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ellison-Jordan and a female passenger.

Dispatch advised the officer that there was an active DANCO in effect between the two parties. They further advised him of Ellison-Jordan’s arrest in Ramsey County.

The officer advised Ellison-Jordan that he was under arrest for warrants and a DANCO violation. When the officer did a pat-down search, Ellison-Jordan told the officer he had a gun in his waistband. The officer removed the handgun, a Glock with a high-capacity magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition in it and emptied a round in the chamber. When dispatch ran the serial number of the gun, it came back as the one which had been reported stolen in October.

Ellison-Jordan did not have a permit to carry a firearm.

Ellison-Jordan was sentenced to 365 days in jail, stayed 314 days and supervised probation for two years.

The felony and misdemeanor charges were dismissed because Ellison-Jordan pleaded guilty to a different charge, according to Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf.

