Mathew Mark Dauer, 44, Little Falls, was convicted of a misdemeanor for domestic assault in Morrison County District Court. A felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation was dismissed.
The charges stem from a July 29, 20211 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault on the northeast side of Little Falls. Upon arriving on scene, an officer met with the victim, who stated that Dauer — with whom she had been in a relationship for 20 years — had called her and was yelling at her, so she went to her friend’s residence.
The victim said Dauer entered her friend’s residence, where she was sitting at a kitchen table. She alleged he picked her up by the neck with two hands and lifted her out of her chair “and was swinging her around.” She told officers he then pushed her into a window and it was difficult for her to breathe. She claimed the assault lasted a few minutes before Dauer dropped her and left.
A witness corroborated the victim’s telling of the incident, stating that her “feet were off the ground.”
When contacted by an officer, Dauer admitted he lost his temper and grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and pulled her up with enough force to make her stand up.
Dauer was fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years on the misdemeanor conviction.
