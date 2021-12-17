A felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance possession brought against Tara Lynne Lee, 47, Cambridge (formerly of New Hope) was dismissed in Morrison County District Court, as part of settlement negotiations. Lee was convicted of a gross misdemeanor controlled substance crime possession charge.
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 10 incident, when an officer from the Motley Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle heading toward Motley via Highway 10. The officer observed the suspect vehicle and clocked it going 40 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.
The officer stopped the vehicle and identified Lee as a passenger in the vehicle. It was discovered that the suspect vehicle was listed as stolen.
The officer asked Lee if there were any drugs on her, at which time she admitted that she uses methamphetamine, but denied that there were drugs in the vehicle. She gave the officer permission to search her personal belongings inside the vehicle, where he found a plastic pipe in a bag that Lee claimed was hers. The pipe later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also inside the bag was a glass bottle containing several pills, which later were identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride.
Lee was sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
