Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 29, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Fanjoy was given a five-year stay on a 13-month jail sentence, meaning if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation, he will not have to serve that time. He also was given credit for 62 days in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a July 29, 2021, incident during which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who appeared to be passed out and unresponsive at a residence in Little Falls Township. Deputies arrived on scene and observed Fanjoy passed out on a deck.
Deputies approached Fanjoy and he woke up. They asked if he needed an ambulance, but he stated that he was fine and was just waiting for a family member to come home.
The deputies were leaving the scene when they observed a cellphone laying in the grass, along with what appeared to be a Crown Royal bag and a silver, metal lock box on the sidewalk. One of the deputies asked Fanjoy if the items belonged to him, and he said they did not.
Upon further inspection, the deputies found there was drug paraphernalia — including a scale, spoon, syringe and a plaster rubber container with an unknown clear liquid — inside of the lock box. One of the deputies secured the items and put them in the trunk of his squad car.
While en route to the Sheriff’s Office, one of the deputies was not feeling well. He was concerned that the items inside the lock box were causing him to feel ill. The items were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing, which came back as positive for fentanyl.
Fanjoy later agreed to give a statement to law enforcement. During the statement, he admitted that the lock box was his, and that there was approximately “half a hit” of heroin left in one of the foil bindles. He admitted that he purchased the drugs the previous night.
