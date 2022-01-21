Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 29, Little Falls, has been charged with fifth-degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a July 29, 2021 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man, identified as Fanjoy, who appeared to be passed out and unresponsive at a residence off of Hilton Road in Little Falls Township.
Deputies approached Fanjoy and he woke up. They asked if he needed an ambulance and Fanjoy allegedly said he was fine and waiting for his parent to come home.
As the deputies were leaving, they saw a cellphone in the grass and other items on the sidewalk which looked like a Crown Royal bag and a silver metal lock box, the complaint said.
The deputies asked Fanjoy if the items were his and he allegedly told them no.
A deputy picked up the lock box, looked inside and found drug paraphernalia, including a scale, spoon, syringe and a plastic rubber container filled with an unknown clear liquid, the complaint said.
On the way back to the Sheriff’s Office, one of the deputies was not feeling well and was concerned that the items in the lock box were causing him to feel ill. The items were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing and tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.
Later, Fanjoy allegedly agreed to give a statement and admitted that the lock box was his and there was approximately a half of a hit of heroin left in one of the foil bindles. He also allegedly admitted he had purchased the fentanyl/heroin the previous night.
If found guilty, Fanjoy faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
