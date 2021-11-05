Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 30, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Broadway Avenue when he observed a vehicle traveling without a front license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle and noted the driver was making furtive movements around the driver’s seat.
The officer identified the driver as Fanjoy. Morrison County Dispatch confirmed to the officer that Fanjoy had a felony warrant for his arrest on third degree drug charges. Fanjoy was informed that he would be placed under arrest.
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office joined the officer on scene with his K-9 partner. The K-9 officer alerted to the presence of drugs in the front driver’s seat of Fanjoy’s vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement allegedly found a bag containing hypodermic needles, a bottle containing an unknown liquid, some Q-tips, a burned spoon and a small plastic baggie that contained a white crystal substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed .5 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Fanjoy faces a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
