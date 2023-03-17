Ryan Joseph Olson, 42, Fairfax, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of issuing a dishonored check.

The charge stems from incidents that occurred on or about the time period of Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 18. Olson is the account holder for a checking account with Gate City Bank. According to the criminal complaint, over the aforementioned time period, he was writing dishonored checks throughout the state of Minnesota on his account. He has been charged in multiple counties.

