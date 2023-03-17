Ryan Joseph Olson, 42, Fairfax, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of issuing a dishonored check.
The charge stems from incidents that occurred on or about the time period of Dec. 20, 2022, and Jan. 18. Olson is the account holder for a checking account with Gate City Bank. According to the criminal complaint, over the aforementioned time period, he was writing dishonored checks throughout the state of Minnesota on his account. He has been charged in multiple counties.
The report states that Olson issued multiple dishonored checks in Morrison County alone. On Dec. 20, 2022, he issued a check in the amount of $47.46 to Bill’s Superette in Royalton, according to the complaint. The following day, he was said to have written another check to the Royalton business, this one for $104.01. Both were returned unpaid.
On Dec. 27, according to the report, Olson issued a $100 check to Scottie’s Bar in Royalton. On Jan. 18, he allegedly issued a $434.84 check to Hardware Hank in Little Falls, and another in the amount of $838.80 to Da Fishin Hole, also in Little Falls.
All three of those checks were also returned unpaid.
The various businesses sent a notice and demand for payment to Olson at the address listed on the check, but no payment was received by any of them. In total, the dishonored checks in Morrison County totaled $1,525.11.
If convicted, Olson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
