Christian Otto Ewertsen, 50, Little Falls, was taken into custody in Morrison County as a fugitive from justice on felony charges in Louisiana.
According to the criminal complaint, Judge Marilyn Castle of the 15th Judicial Court of Lafayette Parish in Louisiana issued a warrant for Ewertsen’s arrest. He was convicted of illegal discharge of a firearm. The court suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on probation. The warrant alleged Ewertsen violated the conditions of his probation, and the warrant commands he be brought back to Louisiana upon arrest.
On Oct. 28, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Ewertsen was in custody of the jail. The investigator met with Ewertsen, who allegedly acknowledged being the person named in the warrant.
The report states he did not dispute the warrant, but indicated he did not want to go back to Louisiana.
Ewertsen will be remanded to the state of Louisiana for sentencing.
