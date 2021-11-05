Amanda Lajean Erickson, 31, Little Falls was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $545.16 in restitution and a $300 fine after she was convicted on one felony count of third degree assault.
She was also sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine on a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction.
On April 17, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of a fight in progress at the VFW in Little Falls. On scene, he observed a large group of people standing outside. He was told Erickson “punched a family member in the head and then pulled the hair out of another woman’s head.”
During a statement with law enforcement, Erickson said she was attending a birthday party at the VFW when she got into an argument regarding her children. She said a male family member got into her face, grabbed her arm and tried to pull her out of the bar area. That is when she punched him in the side of the head.
The person who was punched, in a statement with the officer, said the other victim approached Erickson and said something to the effect of “nice parenting.” Erickson admitted in her statement that “she lost it” and grabbed onto her hair.
Erickson said eventually both of them had each other by the hair. They ended up outside before the police showed up.
The male victim told another officer that there was an argument about Erickson’s abilities as a parent. He said he told Erickson to leave, and that’s when she struck him. He said she then grabbed the female victim’s hair. He told law enforcement that she also hit him in the mouth and hurt his lip.
The female victim, in a statement, said she heard the argument about Erickson being “a bad parent.” She told Erickson that this was great parenting, and that’s when Erickson went after her and pulled her hair.
The female victim later went to the hospital because her finger hurt as a result of Erickson grabbing her hand. The doctor discovered a displaced fracture on her left ring finger.
Erickson was given credit for three days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.