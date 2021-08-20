Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 37, Elk River, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 36 months in prison and a $50 fine after he was convicted on one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On Dec. 31, 2020, a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge issued a DANCO prohibiting Tschida from having any contact with a protected person. On Feb. 18, the protected person contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that the previous day she had went to Little Falls to visit Tschida.
During the visit, they went to a lake near Cushing to go fishing in an ice house. She got into a fight with Tschida and he began to shove her. She told law enforcement she tried to exit the fish house, but Tschida hit her in the nose with his forearm, causing it to bleed. He then threw her on the floor and would not let her up. The victim said she hit Tschida in the face with a coffee mug “because she thought he was going to kill her.”
She later left the lake with Tschida and they drove back to Little Falls. She told law enforcement that, in the car, he pulled her hair so hard while she was driving that “a clump of hair was removed from her head.” She gave the officer a clump of hair that she said Tschida pulled out of her head. It was placed in a bag for evidence.
Upon returning to Little Falls, they continued to fight and Tschida punched her in the ribs approximately three times. She then got in her vehicle and drove away, calling 911 immediately. The officer noted that she was wincing in pain from the rib injury and was bleeding from her mouth.
Tschida fled the scene on an ATV prior to law enforcement arriving. He was later located hiding at a residence in Little Falls. After a brief standoff, he exited the house and was arrested without further incident. He told law enforcement that he had been with the victim, and said she hit him in the head with a bottle.
Tschida has previously been convicted for violating an order for protection in 2013 on two separate files in Morrison County.
Two counts of felony domestic assault and one more count of violating a DANCO were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
