Joseph Allen Wolney, 33, Elk River, was found not guilty of a third degree criminal sexual assault count for which he had been charged in Morrison County District Court.

The acquittal comes on allegations of sexual assault made against Wolney on May 27, 2018. The person who reported the incident told law enforcement they had been sexually assaulted at MudFest.

The person who reported the crime went to the hospital and was found to have Buprenophine in their blood, an opioid that would caused increased sedation when mixed with alcohol.

At the time of the incident, Wolney told law enforcement that the accusing person had spent the night in his tent, and that she had tried to kiss him “but he denied that anything else physical happened between them.”

