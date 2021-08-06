Joseph Allen Wolney, 33, Elk River, was found not guilty of a third degree criminal sexual assault count for which he had been charged in Morrison County District Court.
The acquittal comes on allegations of sexual assault made against Wolney on May 27, 2018. The person who reported the incident told law enforcement they had been sexually assaulted at MudFest.
The person who reported the crime went to the hospital and was found to have Buprenophine in their blood, an opioid that would caused increased sedation when mixed with alcohol.
At the time of the incident, Wolney told law enforcement that the accusing person had spent the night in his tent, and that she had tried to kiss him “but he denied that anything else physical happened between them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.