Aaron Michael Edberg, 32, Little Falls, formerly of Pine City, as convicted of domestic assault in Morrison County District Court. One felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two gross misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process with force and of interrupting, interfering with, impeding or disrupting a 911 call were dismissed.
The initial charges stemmed from an Aug. 13, 2021 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lindbergh Drive Northwest. An officer arrived and could hear a male voice yelling inside.
The officer knocked and Edberg answered. Edberg was upset and yelling at the officer to leave unless he had a warrant. The officer asked to speak with the female inside the residence. The female victim, visibly upset and appeared to be crying came out.
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and attempted to speak with the victim, but Edberg wanted to speak with her first. Edberg would not go where he was directed and was placed under arrest. He resisted and tried kicking the officers when he was placed in the squad car, once grazing an officer’s face.
The victim told an officer that she was arguing with Edberg, with whom she resides, so he “socked her in the head three or four times” while she was holding their baby. She said he wrestled the baby from her hands, before she locked herself in a bedroom. Edberg broke the door to the bedroom.
The victim told law enforcement that she attempted to call 911, but Edberg tried to prevent her from calling by breaking her phone and again hit her in the head, making her dizzy. Edberg choked her against the refrigerator and threatened to kill her.
Officers attempted to transport Edberg to the Morrison County Jail, but he fought with officers and while trying to place him in the back seat, an officer was kicked in the chest while a deputy was kicked in the groin. Edberg continued kicking and yelling at officers, but eventually they were able to get him into the vehicle.
Edberg’s criminal history shows multiple prior convictions for assault, including more than two in the past 10 years.
Edberg was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $2,085.88 in restitution. If Edberg violates the terms of his probation, he will be sent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for three years.
