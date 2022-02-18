Bryan Robert Walks, 30, Echo, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 27 months in prison for a felony domestic assault conviction.
On Feb. 27, 2021, a female victim contacted law enforcement to report that she was assaulted in the early morning hours at her residence in Little Falls. The victim reported that sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., she was physically assaulted by Walk, with whom she was in a relationship. She told officers that Walk struck her with both an open and a closed hand around her face, torso and limbs.
She told officers she was unable to hear out of her left ear, and an officer noted significant swelling and bruising on her face. She was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
Officers attempted to locate Walks in an unoccupied apartment where he was believed to be hiding. They received permission to enter the apartment, and he was found hiding inside. He was placed under arrest.
During a formal statement to police, the victim reiterated that Walks had assaulted her. She added that he kicked her in the abdomen and made statements that, since she was still breathing, he was going to kill her.
An examination of Walks’ criminal history shows multiple prior convictions for assault, including most recently a felony domestic assault in Chippewa County from March 2020.
As part of a plea agreement, one count of felony threats of violence and one gross misdemeanor count of interrupting an emergency telephone call were dismissed.
