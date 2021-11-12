Alexander Bergman Greene, 32, Duluth, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 15 years of supervised probation for a felony conviction of being a felon unlawfully being in possession of a firearm or ammo.
A 15-year stay of execution was placed on a 60 month — five years — prison sentence. He will not be required to serve that time, as long as he remains in compliance with the conditions of his probation. He was also given credit for 30 days served in local confinement.
Greene was previously convicted of second degree arson as an accessory after the fact, which is considered a “crime of violence.” Due to that conviction, he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
On April 25, 2020, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle speeding. He stopped the vehicle and identified the lone occupant as Greene. While speaking to Greene, the trooper detected a “strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
Greene admitted to the trooper that he had marijuana inside the vehicle. When the trooper told Greene that he was going to search his vehicle, he was informed that he would be in trouble because he had “a couple of meth pipes” and a gun in the car.” He told the trooper he could not legally possess a gun.
During the search, the trooper located marijuana in the glove box. He also found a hand gun magazine, that was loaded with .45 caliber ammunition. There were two meth pipes that contained meth residue in the center console.
The trooper also found medication bottles containing gabapentin, prednisone and codeine, the last of which is a schedule II controlled substance which cannot be possessed without a valid prescription. Other items inside the vehicle included ballistic style body armor, several knives and a machete.
He located a Sig Sauer .45 caliber pistol in the back pouch of the passenger seat, inside of which there was a magazine inserted. The magazine was empty and there was not a round in the chamber.
As part of a plea agreement, one felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
