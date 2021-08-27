Tanya Irene Ashby, 46, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation, a $300 fine and ordered to pay $240 in restitution on a felony conviction of third degree sale of a controlled substance.
A five-year stay was placed on a potential 21-month prison sentence, which is in effect as long as Ashby complies with the conditions of her probation.
In June 2020, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and reported they could purchase heroin from Ashby. They stated the location of the sale would be at a business in Little Falls.
The CI was provided buy money. They were then observed in a parking lot of the business, where Ashby approached the CI’s vehicle and was leaning in through the window.
A short time later, the CI turned over a package containing heroin that was purchased from Ashby.
