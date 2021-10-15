Cody Joseph Keeler, 31, Foley, had a felony charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance dismissed in Morrison County District Court.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement in which Keeler pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge. Middendorf said Keeler will be sent to prison on a different case file.

The charges stemmed from a March 12, 2020, traffic stop in which he was allegedly in possession of 5.19 grams of marijuana and .92 grams of methamphetamine.

Load comments