A drug charge against Victoria Renee Anderson, 49, Little Falls, was dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the felony count of third degree sale of a controlled substance was dismissed due to witness issues.
The charge stemmed from a May 2020 incident during which Anderson allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.