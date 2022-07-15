Joshua Bennett Scott, 46, Cushing, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days of alcohol-sensitive electric home monitoring, two years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Scott was given a two-year stay on the remaining 45 days of a 90-day total sentence in local confinement, and will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. A felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation and another misdemeanor domestic assault charge were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On Jan. 1, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a domestic assault victim was at the Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples as a result of injuries sustained during an assault that occurred in Morrison County. The deputy responded to the hospital and met with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her significant other, whom she identified as Scott.
The victim said her throat hurt because Scott had choked her “so hard that she passed out.”
After some hesitation, the victim eventually agreed to give a statement. She said she came home from work at around 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021 and, about two hours later, she and Scott going into an argument. She told the deputy that she “knew right away that something was going to happen.”
She locked herself in the bathroom, but Scott kicked the door open and assaulted her. She said he had previously assaulted her. The deputy noted that she was “very upset” and was tearful as she described the incident. He also noticed multiple bruises and injuries on her body.
Scott was later located at his residence in Scandia Valley Township and placed under arrest for domestic assault. He agreed to give a statement and admitted that he got into a physical altercation with the victim. However, he said the incident was escalated by the victim’s drinking.
Scott admitted to pushing the victim away, but told the deputy he did it in self-defense. The deputy did not see any signs of injury on Scott, aside from some swelling on his left hand.
