Paul Michael Nieman, 31, Little Falls, had two felony charges of domestic assault dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped because the victim can no longer be located.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 26, 2019, incident during which the victim told law enforcement Nieman had been drinking heavily and began to choke her. The victim alleged she hit Nieman in the head and fled to a neighbor’s residence.

