Quentin Reginald Garbow, 33, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 57 months — four years, nine months — in prison and ordered to pay $11,303.56 in restitution after he was convicted of burglary in the second degree.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Oct. 6, 2019, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in Richardson Township. During the initial call, the victim told a deputy that he was out of town, but had received a call from a neighbor who reported seeing his garage door opened. The neighbor told him that he believed someone may have burglarized his home.
Two deputies responded to the residence and confirmed that it had been broken into and “numerous items” were displaced, overturned and damaged. There were also items that were determined to be missing, such as a large safe and tools.
Of particular note, deputies located a can of ice tea on the counter in the kitchen. The victim said the burglar must have taken the can out of the refrigerator and drank from it. Deputies collected the ice tea can to search for possible DNA evidence.
The victim told deputies that he suspected the burglar was Garbow. He explained that he had broken into his home several years ago, and he was previously sent to prison for that offense.
The can of ice tea was sent to the BCA for testing. A DNA profiling was done on the can, and the profile matched that of Garbow.
An investigator with the Sheriff’s Office was aware that Garbow was in the Mille Lacs County Jail. On March 3, 2020, he went to the Mille Lacs County Jail in an attempt to speak with Garbow, who refused to give a statement.
A felony charge of motor vehicle theft, stemming from a separate incident, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
