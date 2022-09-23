Quentin Reginald Garbow, 33, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 57 months — four years, nine months — in prison and ordered to pay $11,303.56 in restitution after he was convicted of burglary in the second degree.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Oct. 6, 2019, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in Richardson Township. During the initial call, the victim told a deputy that he was out of town, but had received a call from a neighbor who reported seeing his garage door opened. The neighbor told him that he believed someone may have burglarized his home.

