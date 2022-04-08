Lauren Marie Dauphinais, 35, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted for fifth-degree possession of drugs.
Dauphinais received a stay on a prison term of 12 months and one day, meaning she will not have to serve that time if she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for 94 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a May 7, 2021, incident during which the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a woman laying on the railroad trails near Haven Road in Little Falls. Law enforcement responded to the scene and observed a woman — identified as Dauphinais — walking southbound on Haven Road.
When officers attempted to speak to her, she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was initially walking safely on the side of the road, so officers allowed her to continue. However, she started to wave her arms around and began yelling, before she began to walk into oncoming traffic.
The officers believed they needed to intervene for her safety. They were informed Dauphinais was on probation, and her probation officer requested she be placed under arrest.
While in jail, she was found to be in possession of a baggie containing a white crystal substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .89 grams with packaging.
