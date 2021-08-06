Mathew Mark Dauer, 44, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault - intentionally inflecting or attempting to inflect harm on another.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 29, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault on the northeast side of Little Falls. Upon arriving on scene, an officer met with the victim, who stated that Dauer — with whom she had been in a relationship for 20 years — had called her and was yelling at her, so she went to her friend’s residence.
The victim said Dauer entered her friend’s residence, where she was sitting at a kitchen table. She alleged he picked her up by the neck with two hands and lifted her out of her chair “and was swinging her around.” She told officers he then pushed her into a window and it was difficult for her to breathe. She claimed the assault lasted a few minutes before Dauer dropped her and left.
An officer observed red marks on the victim’s neck and right forearm, according to the complaint.
A witness corroborated the victim’s telling of the incident, stating that her “feet were off the ground.”
When contacted by an officer, Dauer admitted he lost his temper and grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and pulled her up with enough force to make her stand up, according to the complaint. He was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
If convicted, Dauer faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000 for the felony, and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
