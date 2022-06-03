David Nels Anderson, 42, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On April 1, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO against Anderson that prohibited him from having any contact with a protected party. At approximately 5:06 p.m. May 30, the report states that a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on patrol on Highway 27 when she observed a vehicle driving by Anderson. She was aware of the DANCO, and confirmed with dispatch that it was still active.
The trooper stopped the vehicle in Little Falls. The report states that the trooper witnessed the victim immediately “get out of the vehicle to separate herself from (Anderson).” The trooper was able to confirm the identities of both occupants of the vehicle.
According to the report, she observed Anderson to have a “dirty, unkempt appearance, with poor hygiene.” His pupils were also dilated, the report states, and his speech was “fast and hard to understand.” As he exited the vehicle, the trooper observed a butane torch and a black pipe sitting on the front driver’s seat in plaint view, according to the complaint.
Anderson allegedly performed poorly on a field sobriety tests, and the trooper observed “track marks” on his forearms. He also allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine “a few nights ago.”
Anderson was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where the trooper applied for and received a search warrant to withdraw blood and urine. He agreed to provide a urine sample at 6:34 p.m. — about 90 minutes after initial contact. The results were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for further testing.
Anderson’s criminal history shows that he has multiple prior convictions that enhance the current offense. Those include a 2019 DANCO violation and a domestic assault, the latter of which was in November 2018.
If convicted Anderson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000
