Paul Michael Nieman, 31, Little Falls, had a felony charge against him dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Oct. 6.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said it is being dropped because he is being re-charged on a separate incident.
The initial charge stemmed from a Dec. 1, 2020, incident in which Nieman allegedly violated a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
