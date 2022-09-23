Stephen Dallas Bristoe, Jr., 51, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of receiving a stolen vehicle.

Bristoe was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine and was given credit for 84 days in local confinement. A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Load comments