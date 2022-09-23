Stephen Dallas Bristoe, Jr., 51, Minneapolis, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of receiving a stolen vehicle.
Bristoe was given a five-year stay on a 13-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was ordered to pay a $100 fine and was given credit for 84 days in local confinement. A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from a Sept. 27, 2021, incident. At about 6:32 p.m., the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a hit and run on Seventh Avenue Northwest. Two officers responded to the scene and met with the victim, who said she was southbound on Fourth Street and the suspect vehicle was stopped at a stop sign. The suspect vehicle pulled out in front of them, causing their vehicles to collide.
The suspect told law enforcement that the male driver of the other vehicle “got out of his vehicle and simply walked away” from the scene of the crash. Officers were able to locate the suspect during a search of the vehicle after seeing him in a cellphone video taken by the victim.
Dispatch advised the officers that the vehicle had just been reported stolen from the Walmart in Little Falls. An officer transported the registered owner of the vehicle to the crash scene, where he was able to recover his vehicle. He estimated that the value of stolen pickup was more than $30,000.
On Oct. 1, 2021, officers were arrived that Bristoe was arrested in Big Lake for possession of a stolen vehicle. An officer looked at the booking photo and was able to confirm it was the same man involved in the Little Falls incident, four days earlier.
