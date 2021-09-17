Diana Lynn Conser, 33, Little Falls, was given a stay of imposition by Morrison County District Court on a sentence of five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony conviction of four degree assault against hospital personnel.
On Jan. 21, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a combative female patient at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Conser was identified as the patient.
Two officers responded and met with emergency room staff. They immediately heard “shouting and screaming” coming from a female patient. Conser was being held to the ground by staff.
The victim, a registered nurse at the hospital, told law enforcement that Conser became unruly when she was brought to the ER for medical treatment. She said she was escorting Conser to her room, when Concern swung her hands and hit her on the left forearm and bicep. The officer noted a mark on the victim’s forearm.
Other staff members came to assist the victim, and while they were holding her down, Conser appeared to be attempting to spit in the victim’s face.
