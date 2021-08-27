Timmy Emanuel Stewart, 49, Little Falls, formerly of Cold Spring, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation on a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
A five-year stay was placed on a 15-month prison sentence, which would be imposed if Stewart violates the conditions of his probation.
On June 17, 2019, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report from dispatch about a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 10 near Royalton. Multiple callers stated the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and then slamming on the brakes.
The trooper located the suspect vehicle in a gas station parking lot in Royalton. He pulled up behind the vehicle and approached the driver, who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. The trooper knocked on the window several times before finally opening the driver’s side door himself. He detected “an overwhelming” odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Stewart, and the trooper noted he had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. He asked Stewart to perform a field sobriety test, but he refused and was placed under arrest.
A search of Stewart’s vehicle was conducted following the arrest. On the floorboard on the front passenger seat of the vehicle was a large, flat item wrapped in foil. Upon further inspection, it was discovered to be a large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana. There was more marijuana found in the vehicle, as well. In all, it weighed 522 grams — more than one pound.
Stewart’s driving privileges were canceled at the time due to multiple DWI convictions, the most recent of which was February 2015 in Stearns County.
Three gross misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. Stewart was given credit for 143 days served in local confinement.
