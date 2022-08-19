Becky Ann Coffelt, 45, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:22 a.m., May 14, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle started driving on the roadway, but the driver did not turn on their headlights.

Load comments