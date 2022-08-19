Becky Ann Coffelt, 45, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:22 a.m., May 14, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The vehicle started driving on the roadway, but the driver did not turn on their headlights.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Coffelt, whose driving status came back as being revoked. She was placed under arrest for driving after revocation.
According to the complaint, when Coffelt stepped out of the vehicle, the deputy detected a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and located a purse under the driver’s seat, inside of which he allegedly found a scale, meth pipe and other drug paraphernalia. Also located was suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, the report states.
What was believed to be meth later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 3.4 grams with packaging. The suspected marijuana also field-tested positive and weighed about 4.5 grams.
The drug charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000. Driving after revocation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
