Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 29, Clear Lake, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 120 days of local confinement, $100 in fines and five years of probation after he was convicted on single felony counts of domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
Johnson was given a stay through the duration of his probation on sentences of 12 years and one day in prison for the felony domestic assault conviction, and 18 months in prison on the conviction for violating the DANCO. He was also given credit for 49 days served toward his 120-day jail sentence.
On Feb. 15, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a 911 hang-up call coming from northwest Little Falls. Two officers responded and located the victim, who told them she had been assaulted by her significant other — whom she identified as Johnson. One of the officers noted that she had dried blood around her lips and that her upper lip appeared to be swollen.
The victim told officers that Johnson had “punched her in the mouth today and pummeled her.” She added that Johnson pushed her to the ground, kicked her repeatedly and, at one point, shoved her head in the toilet. She said Johnson has been abusive to her in the past and had threatened to kill her.
One of the officers located Johnson lying on a bed in the residence and placed him under arrest. He denied assaulting the victim.
On April 28, the Little Falls Police Department received a report that a male subject was threatening to kill a female victim in Little Falls. Officers arrived at the scene and could hear the male subject — later identified as Johnson — yelling inside the victim’s residence.
One of the officers made contact with one of the victim’s neighbors, who told law enforcement that Johnson had threatened to punch her. The victim fled to the neighbor’s residence and Johnson chased her. When she locked herself inside, he began to pound on the residence and broke a window.
A DANCO was in place, stemming from the Feb. 15 incident, that prohibited Johnson from having contact with the victim.
The victim told officers that she went to the neighbor’s house because Johnson “threatened to beat her up.” She said she was scared and knew that he should not be at her residence. The neighbor corroborated that story.
He was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault on two separate files from Sherburne County in July 2020. The was also convicted of domestic assault in March 2020, and had been convicted of violating a DANCO on two separate Sherburne County files in December 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.