Pamela Christine Davidson, 48, Clarissa, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation and another misdemeanor charge of fleeing an officer by means other than in a vehicle.
The charges stem from an Aug. 6 incident during which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Broadway Avenue when he saw vehicle without front or back license plates. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Davidson.
According to the report, Davidson said she had just purchased the vehicle and was transporting it to a friend’s house where she intended to park it while she obtained registration. She was also unable to provide proof of insurance.
Morrison County Dispatch advised that Davidson had a revoked license, along with felony warrants out for her arrest. The officer asked Davidson to step out of the vehicle, but she allegedly refused to open the door and the officer observed her reaching for the gear shifter. The officer yelled at Davidson not to run from him.
According to the report, she then shifted the vehicle into drive and accelerated away, heading northbound on First Street Northeast.
The officer pursued Davidson down Haven Road in his squad car. She was allegedly fleeing at speeds up to approximately 85 miles per hour.
According to the report, she attempted to turn onto Edmund Street off of Haven Road, at which point the officer attempted a PIT maneuver, but was unsuccessful. Davidson continued driving, eventually turning into an open field and getting out of her vehicle, the report states.
She then allegedly attempted to flee on foot across a field. She removed her clothes and was running across the field “completely naked,” according to the report. The officer continued pursuit on foot and later used a taser on Davidson’s back. She stopped running and dropped to the ground.
The fleeing charge carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. The two misdemeanors are punishable by 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.