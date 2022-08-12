Pamela Christine Davidson, 48, Clarissa, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation and another misdemeanor charge of fleeing an officer by means other than in a vehicle.

The charges stem from an Aug. 6 incident during which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Broadway Avenue when he saw vehicle without front or back license plates. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Davidson.

Load comments