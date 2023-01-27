Dustin James Larson, 40, Clarissa, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
The charges stem from a Jan. 19 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the city of Randal when he observed a vehicle traveling with a broken driver’s side tail light. The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Larson.
According to the report, Larson’s hands were “extremely dirty,” and his pupils were dilated. The complaint states that Larson told the deputy he was not sure if he had a valid driver’s license or not, because he had some unpaid fines. The deputy soon learned that Larson’s license was revoked.
The deputy asked him to perform field sobriety tests. Larson allegedly had difficulty performing some of the tests, so the deputy asked for permission to search the vehicle for controlled substances. According to the complaint, Larson said the deputy could “go ahead and search, and that he wasn’t going to find anything.”
During the search, the deputy located what appeared to be a Monster energy drink in the center console. Even though the can was unopened, according to the complaint, it was soft to the touch.
The statement claims that, after further examination, the deputy observed that the can had a screw-on top containing a false bottom. Inside of the can, he allegedly found a glass smoking device, a pink straw and a baggie containing “a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.”
According to the report, the substance later field-tested positive for meth, and it weighed .7 grams, with packaging.
Larson allegedly claimed that the can belonged to a friend, but stated he did not know the friend’s name.
If convicted, Larson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the meth charge. Driver after revocation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
