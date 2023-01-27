Dustin James Larson, 40, Clarissa, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

The charges stem from a Jan. 19 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the city of Randal when he observed a vehicle traveling with a broken driver’s side tail light. The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Larson.

Load comments