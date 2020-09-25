Logan Cielinski, 20, Pierz, was given probation for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in Morrison County District Court, Wednesday.
The charge stems from a Dec. 27, 2019 incident, when law enforcement was notified of a possible underage drinking event and responded to the reported location. Officers allegedly observed two vehicles leaving the residence and followed them.
One vehicle began to swerve prompting the officer to activate his emergency lights.
The car increased in speed until it reportedly rolled into a ditch. Law enforcement identified the driver as Cielinski.
The driver admitted to drinking at the party and fleeing out of fear because he was underage.
Cielinski will be on supervised probation for three years for the felony and was fined $100.
Cielinski was also convicted of a misdemeanor for underage drinking and driving. He was fined $135, sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
