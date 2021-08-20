Paul Lavell Charleston, 44, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation, a $50 fine and 40 hours of community service for a conviction on one gross misdemeanor count of interrupting, interfering with, impeding or disrupting a 911 call.
He was given a two year stay on a sentence of 365 days in local confinement and received credit for four days of time served.
On Sept. 25, 2020, The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence on Pine Tree Boulevard in Little Falls. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the individuals present in the home and identified Charleston as the suspect. There was an adult, female victim and three juveniles also at the residence.
Charleston was “very intoxicated” and difficult to understand, according to the criminal complaint. He was also agitated and upset, but denied assaulting the victim, alleging instead that she had struck him in the left eye.
In a statement to law enforcement, the victim said she was sleeping in her bedroom and Charleston was in the basement “being belligerent.” She said she went downstairs and observed how drunk he was, so she went back upstairs. However, Charleston followed her and was yelling and calling her names. She said he tried to intimidate her by raising his fists and flinching at her. She said he got into her face, so she pushed him away.
The victim told law enforcement that she was going into her bedroom to call 911, but Charleston would not allow her to close the door. He then entered the bedroom and shoved her onto the bed, where she landed face first. She was on her stomach when Charleston grabbed the back of her neck and squeezed and pushed her face down. The victim said her face was smothered into the bed and she had difficulty breathing for several minutes.
The victim said she was eventually able to turn her head to the side and yelled to the juveniles to call 911. She told law enforcement that she thought Charleston was going to seriously hurt her if she didn’t get help. She stated that when she told Charleston she was going to call 911, “her phone disappeared” and she later found it broken in the basement.
Two felonies and one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.