Ethan Ryan VonderHaar, 44, Columbia Heights, had his charges dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.
VonderHaar had been charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dismissed because VonderHaar was found not competent to stand trial.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 1 incident during which VonderHaar allegedly stole someone’s cellphone and their dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.