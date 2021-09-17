Ethan Ryan VonderHaar, 44, Columbia Heights, had his charges dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Tuesday.

VonderHaar had been charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dismissed because VonderHaar was found not competent to stand trial.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 1 incident during which VonderHaar allegedly stole someone’s cellphone and their dog.

