Harlan Davis Swanson, 31, Randall, had a felony charge of a predatory offender knowingly not fulfilling their registration requirements dismissed in Morrison County District Court.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Mille Lacs County in a separate case.
Middendorf said he will receive an “extended prison sentence” out of Mille Lacs County,
The Morrison County charges stem from him not keeping his current residence updated with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
