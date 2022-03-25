Heather Leann Journigan, 31, Cass Lake, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation for a conviction of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Journigan received a stay on a 27-month prison sentence, which she will not have to serve as long as she remains in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for 118 days served in local confinement.
On Oct. 10, 2021, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Royalton Water Treatment Plant. Upon arrival, deputies located two women in the vehicle. Law enforcement noted that it appeared as though both were under the influence of narcotics.
Deputies noted that they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view while they stood outside of the vehicle. The driver, Journigan, attempted to conceal a pill bottle that was in her hand as the deputies approached the vehicle. She told them there was marijuana in the pill bottle.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a makeup bag in the center console that contained suspected methamphetamine. A baggie that appeared to contain fentanyl was also located.
Journigan agreed to give a statement to law enforcement after being transported to the Morrison County Jail. She told them she had traveled to the Minneapolis area to pick up some meth and fentanyl. She was transporting the drugs back to the Cass Lake area.
The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 26.2 grams with packaging. The fentanyl weighed 5.3 grams.
