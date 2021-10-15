Heather Leann Journigan, 31, Cass Lake, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 10, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Royalton Water Treatment Plant. When deputies arrived, there was a female seated in the driver’s seat and another woman in the passenger seat. Law enforcement noted that both appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
While standing outside the vehicle, the deputies noted that they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Journigan — who by now had been identified as the driver — allegedly had a pill bottle in her hand, which the report states she attempted to conceal as the deputies approached the vehicle. When asked, Journigan told them that there was marijuana in the pill bottle, the complaint said.
Both occupants were asked to step outside the vehicle so the deputies could conduct a search. Inside the vehicle, they located a makeup bag in the center console that contained suspected methamphetamine. Another baggie appeared to contain fentanyl, according to the complaint.
Journigan was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances and transported to the Morrison County Jail. There, she was asked to give a statement, in which she allegedly told law enforcement that she had traveled to the Minneapolis area to pick up “an ounce of methamphetamine and some fentanyl.” The report states that she said she was transporting the drugs back to the Cass Lake area.
The methamphetamine weighed 26.2 grams with packaging and field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The suspected fentanyl — which was not tested due to the inherent dangers of handling fentanyl — weighed 5.3 grams.
If convicted, Journigan could receive a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
