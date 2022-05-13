Ronald Joseph Staples, 36, Cass Lake, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 20 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Staples received a 20-year stay on a 10-year prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 72 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 28 incident, during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol observed a vehicle on Highway 10 in which a male passenger appeared to be trying to slump back in his seat to conceal himself. He stopped the vehicle for speeding.
The trooper identified both the driver and the passenger, the latter of whom was Staples. He had a warrant out for his arrest, and the trooper noted that he appeared to be “actively impaired.” The trooper also saw needle marks on his wrists and hands.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found a meth pipe hidden in the center console. In the back seat, he also found a Target bag that contained men’s clothing, a bottle of spray laundry stain remover and a Tupperware container that “appeared to contain a large quantity” of methamphetamine. The driver denied any knowledge of the meth, but said the bag contained a change of clothing for Staples and her stain remover. Both were placed under arrest.
While at the jail, the driver told law enforcement that she picked Staples up from a sober house. She said the Target bag was in Staples’ bedroom, and they put the cloths and stain remover in it. She still denied knowledge of the Tupperware container full of meth.
Staples told law enforcement that he smoked methamphetamine with the driver at the sober house. He stated that the drugs were not his, but admitted knowledge of them being in the Target bag.
The methamphetamine in the Tupperware container field-tested positive and weighed 470 grams — just over one pound — in the container.
