Robert Eugene Cartwright, 33, Little Falls, was sentenced to five years of probation in Morrison County District Court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Cartwright was given credit for three days served in local confinement.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 23, 2022, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle drive out of a gas station and onto U.S. Highway 10. The deputy noted that the vehicle had no license plates on the front or rear of the car, so he pulled it over and identified the driver as Cartwright.

