Robert Eugene Cartwright, 33, Little Falls, was sentenced to five years of probation in Morrison County District Court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Cartwright was given credit for three days served in local confinement.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 23, 2022, when a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle drive out of a gas station and onto U.S. Highway 10. The deputy noted that the vehicle had no license plates on the front or rear of the car, so he pulled it over and identified the driver as Cartwright.
Cartwright was showing signs of impairment. He was described as “very sweaty” with “bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils.” He acknowledged that he did not have insurance for the vehicle, which was registered through the state of Michigan.
The registration appeared to have expired in April 2022, however, it looked as though someone attempted to alter the registration sticker by changing the numbers with a pen. The deputy was able to confirm that the vehicle’s registration expired in April.
The deputy conducted a pat down of Cartwright, at which point he located what appeared to be a meth pipe. Cartwright acknowledged that he used methamphetamine.
The deputy also located two baggies that contained a crystal-like substance, which Cartwright also admitted was methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest.
The substances found on Cartwright eventually field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 3.1 grams, with packaging.
