Kyle Henry Borchert, 32, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony charges of both second and third degree possession of a controlled substance, along with one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 22, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Borchert was driving without a valid driver’s license in Little Falls. He located the suspect vehicle on the northeast side of town and confirmed that the driver was Borchert.
Prior to the vehicle coming to a stop, the deputy noted Borchert “making furtive movements inside the vehicle.” He stated in the report that it appeared Borchert was trying to stuff something behind the driver’s seat, because he was leaning to the side and reaching behind the seat.
While speaking with Borchert, the deputy noted that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was described as “very fidgety and displaying odd mannerisms,” according to the complaint.
Borchert was placed under arrest for driving with a canceled license. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and located a backpack behind the driver’s seat.
In the backpack, he allegedly located a scale and a package containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field tested positive and weighed 25.82 grams with packaging, the complaint said.
The second degree possession charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $50,000. The third degree controlled substance charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or up to $250,000 in fines. Borchert faces a maximum of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.