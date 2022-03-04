Brent Leon Freeman, 39, Cambridge, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court for a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Freeman was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The conviction stems from an April 20, 2021, incident during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle parked in an approach. As the deputy drove past the location, he observed two male subjects outside of the truck, leaning on a gated entrance to a gravel pit.
The deputy turned around and asked the male subjects what they were doing. Freeman stated that they were there waiting for the owner of the gravel pit to arrive to see if they could get permission to go into the pit to search for rocks.
Dispatch informed the deputy that Freeman had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Anoka, and he was placed under arrest.
While he was being searched, the deputy located a small baggie in Freeman’s pocket. It contained a white, crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field-tested positive and weighed 1.02 grams with packaging.
Freeman was given credit for 26 days served in local confinement.
