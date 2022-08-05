Michael James Cain, 40, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection (OFP).
On June 21, a Morrison County District Court judge issued an OFP that prohibits Cain from having any contact with a protected party..
The charges stem from an incident that occurred July 30. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department was routine patrol when he was flagged down by a female subject. She approached his squad car, and was identified as the protected party. The officer noted that she did not have any shoes on and “appeared to be upset and crying.
The victim allegedly told the officer that she had an OFP against Cain, but he had been at her residence and tried to kill her.
The officer took a statement from the victim, who told him that she was in contact with Cain and decided to meet him at a bar in Little Falls, according to the report. She said they had lunch together and that Cain had an alcoholic beverage.
The report states that the victim further told the officer that Cain appeared to be tired “and she felt bad for him,” she allowed him to go to her residence to take a nap. After he fell asleep on the couch in her living room, she started cleaning her residence.
A little while later, she told the officer that she returned to the living room and saw Cain had her phone in his hand. He allegedly asked her about a male subject contacting her. She said that Cain “demanded” the passcode for her cellphone, but she refused to give it to him. He then would not give it back to her, according to the complaint.
Eventually, she alleged that Cain pushed her onto the bed and placed his hands on her neck, applying downward pressure. She told the officer that her “airway was cut off” and she was unable to breathe.
The report states that she tried to yell for help, but was not able to get any air out. At one point, the victim said Cain told her that “she belonged to him” and he would kill her. He eventually let up the pressure on her neck and she got off of the bed and walked to the top of the steps where, once again, Cain allegedly grabbed her by the neck and held her down.
She told the officer that she eventually decided to give Cain the passcode for her cellphone. She then fled the residence and was located by the officer a short time later.
Law enforcement officers searched the area, but were unable to locate Cain. The victim, however, was later able to provide a location for her cellphone, showing that it was at a bar in downtown Little Falls. Officers responded to the bar and located Cain.
According to the complaint, he attempted to flee outside of the bar and “took off running down the street.” Officers gave chase and used a taser to stop him and gain compliance. The report states that the victim’s cellphone was on his person.
If convicted, Cain faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine for the felony and up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
