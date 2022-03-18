Tiffany Marie Barthel, 27, Burtrum, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, the charge stems from a March 10 incident. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Highway 27 in Little Falls when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be driven by Barthel. Morrison County Dispatch informed him that there was a warrant out for Barthel’s arrest in Morrison County.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and confirmed Barthel was the driver. While speaking with her, the deputy allegedly observed drug paraphernalia on the floorboard of the vehicle near the driver’s seat. Another deputy responded to the scene with a K-9 officer, who indicated the presence of drugs inside of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy who pulled Barthel over located a pink purse that belonged to her, according to the report. Inside, there was a bag allegedly containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .6 grams, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Barthel faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
