Sean Timothy Kelly, 52, Burtrum, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.

The charges stem from a May 4 incident. A deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in Two Rivers Township when he observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. He clocked the suspect vehicle going 69 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Kelly. A review of his driving record showed that his driving status was canceled as inimical to public safety. He was placed under arrest.

Following the arrest, the deputy conducted a search of Kelly’s person. The defendant told law enforcement that he had approximately an “8-ball” of methamphetamine and a pipe on him. He acknowledged daily methamphetamine use, as well, according to the complaint.

The meth and pipe were seized. The drugs field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.9 grams with packaging.

If convicted, Kelly faces up to five years and a fine up to $10,000 for the felony possession charge and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor charge.

