Dylon Michael Press, 21, Burtrum, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence, one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process with force and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident. Morrison County dispatch received a report that Press was “out of control and throwing items” inside of a residence on Agate Road. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was invited inside by family members.

