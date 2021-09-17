Sean Paul Bryson, 39, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony conviction of threats of violence, and two years of probation and a $50 fine for a conviction on one gross misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
Bryson was given a stay on a 21-month prison sentence for the duration of his probationary period. The incarceration will be imposed if he does not remain in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also received a five-year stay on a sentence of 347 days in local confinement on the gross misdemeanor conviction. He was given credit for 18 days served.
On Jan. 1, 2018, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of a man banging on a door and threatening to hurt the individual inside. Before they could respond, the suspect — later identified as Bryson — had gotten into a cab and left the scene.
The officers made a traffic stop on the taxi cab, but Bryson would not exit the vehicle and the officers allegedly had to physically force him to get out.
The victim later told officers that she had recently moved out of Bryson’s residence after seeing a text message on his phone in which he threatened to kill a woman. Before he came to her door, she told officers that he had been sending her threatening messages.
Bryson has a previous conviction for violating a protection order in 2013.
