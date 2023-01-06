Sean Paul Bryson, 40, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of felony domestic assault.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Nov. 23, 2022, when an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault at a residence on Pine Avenue in Little Falls.
Two law enforcement officials responded to the call and arrived and were invited inside the residence by the first victim.
The first victim identified the defendant as Bryson, and said he was upstairs. That is where the officers located the second victim, who had her arms and legs wrapped around Bryson, attempting to hold him on the floor, according to the report.
The second victim was crying while attempting to hold him in place, the complaint states, until she was advised by an officer to release him. He was placed into handcuffs due to the “chaotic nature of the scene.”
An officer on scene asked another adult female on scene what she observed. According to the report, she said she was arguing with Bryson when he “suddenly rushed at her,” but she was able to push him off. The first victim then approached him, and he allegedly swung at her and they fell down the stairs.
The witness further stated to officers that the second victim attempted to intervene in the altercation, but she was “punched hard in the side of her face by Bryson.” The officer observed that the right side of the second victim’s face was “very red” compared to the other side, according to the complaint.
Everyone involved resides together in the household.
Bryson has previously been convicted for violating an order for protection in December 2012; along with threats of violence in January 2018. The priors enhance the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
