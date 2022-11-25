Daniel Lee Kruse, 44, Brooklyn Park, was charged in Morrison County District Court on one felony count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on or about July 5. According to the report, an agent from the West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force was in contact with a Confidential Reliable Informant (CRI), who stated they could purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from Kruse.
The report states that the CRI contacted Kruse by telephone, and they agreed to meet and conduct a deal in the city of Little Falls. The CRI was provided with buy money and the agent and the CRI arrived at the scene and waited for Kruse to arrive in the parking lot.
According to the report, Kruse was identified as driving into the parking lot. The CRI went to speak with Kruse and Kruse allegedly took the buy money and, in exchange, handed the CRI “a package.”
The report states the CRI returned to the agent and turned over the package. The agent unwrapped the package and located quantity of white crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The report states there was also a brownish white substance that appeared to be cocaine. The agent performed a methamphetamine and cocaine field test on the substance, and it tested positive for both. It weighed 78 grams, including the package, the report said.
If convicted, Kruse faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or $1,000,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.