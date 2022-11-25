Daniel Lee Kruse, 44, Brooklyn Park, was charged in Morrison County District Court on one felony count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on or about July 5. According to the report, an agent from the West Central MN Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force was in contact with a Confidential Reliable Informant (CRI), who stated they could purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from Kruse.

Load comments